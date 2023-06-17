Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 19 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the new additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,69,654 and the death toll to 1,48,553.

Maharashtra is now left with 142 active cases.

Currently, the dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. A total of 19 fatalities occurred in the cases of this variant, the bulletin said.

Mumbai reported seven fresh cases.

The health department said 23 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the cumulative recoveries to 80,20,959. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent.

A total of 5,316 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 8,72,68,776.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases 19; total cases 81,69,654, fresh fatalities nil, overall toll 1,48,553, active cases 142, recoveries 80,20,959, tests 8,72,68,776.

