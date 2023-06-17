Nagpur, June 17: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Kamptee area when the deceased, identified as Mohd Nasir, was standing near a motorcycle in the market area. Nashik Mob Lynching: Six Cow Vigilantes Lynch Thane Man to Death on Suspicion of Cattle-Smuggling, Arrested.

"A passerby suspected that Nasir was a thief and started assaulting him. Soon other people joined and thrashed the man. Some people rescued Nasir and took him to Juni Kamptee police station where he collapsed. Police rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said. Rakbar Khan Mob Lynching Case: Four Get Seven-Year Rigorous Imprisonment, One Acquitted.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police and further investigation is underway.

