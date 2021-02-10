Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 3,451 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of the infections to 20,52,253, the state Health department said.

With 30 more people succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the toll rose to 51,390 in the state, it said, adding 19 of these fatalities were from the past 48 hours, while nine had occurred in the last week and the remaining two earlier.

A total of 2,421 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,63,946, the department said.

The state is now left with 35,633 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.50 per cent, it said.

With 49,650 new tests, Maharashtra has so far tested 1,51,08,645 samples for coronavirus.

Currently, 1,65,992 people are in home quarantine while 1,852 are in institutional quarantine in the state, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 558 fresh cases while four more persons died due to COVID-19, taking the city's overall case count to 3,13,213 and the death toll to 11,402, the department said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite areas, reported 1,075 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 7,02,307 while the fatality count stood at to 19,648.

Nashik division's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,79,631 while the death toll is 5,153, as per the department.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,06,520 and deaths at 11,680, a health official said.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,18,491 cases and 4,029 deaths, while Aurangabad division's case tally is 75,774 and death count 2,008.

Latur division has reported 83,372 cases until now and 2,484 fatalities. Akola division has 75,040 cases while 1,623 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease until now.

Nagpur division so far reported 2,10,968 infections and 4,680 fatalities, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,52,253, new cases: 3,451 death toll: 51,390, discharged: 19,63,946, active cases: 35,633, people tested so far: 1,51,08,645.

