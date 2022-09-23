Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 611 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 81,18,185 and the death toll to 1,48,324, a health official said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 550 cases and three fatalities, he pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for 106 of the new cases, while the two deaths took place in Panvel in Raigad district and Nagpur.

The recovery count rose by 687 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,66,082, which left the state with an active caseload of 3,779, he said.

State health department showed the recovery rate was 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,46,42,478 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 24,262 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 611; Fatality: 2; Active cases: 3,779; Tests: 24,262.

