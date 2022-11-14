Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded 67 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,34,507, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,401, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 116 to touch 79,85,144, leaving the state with an active caseload of 962, he said.

On Sunday, the state had seen 144 cases, 199 recoveries and one death, the official pointed out.

Pune led with 22 new cases, followed by 15 in Mumbai, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,54,47,938 samples have been examined for coronavirus in the state, including 6,458 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 67; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 962; Tests: 6,458.

