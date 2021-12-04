Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 782 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 14 fatalities, taking the caseload to 66,38,071 and the toll to 1,41,163, the state health department said.

Also Read | India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 127 Crore.

A total of 770 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,86,105, leaving the state with 7,129 active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 97.71 per cent.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills His Two Kids, Dies by Suicide Over Dispute With Wife in Shamli.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far rose to 6,59,63,184 in Maharashtra after 1,23,492 samples were tested since Friday evening, the department said.

Mumbai reported the highest 213 infections, followed by 89 cases in Pune city.

Of the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 358 cases, followed by 202 from the Pune region and 123 from the Nashik region. Kolhapur added 33 cases, followed by Aurangabad (17), Latur (31), and Akola and Nagpur nine each.

Mumbai region reported the highest five fatalities. Nagpur region and Pune region did not report any COVID-19 fatality, the department said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,38,071, new cases 782, total deaths 1,41,163, new deaths 14, total recoveries 64,86,105, active cases 7,129, total tests 6,59,63,184.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)