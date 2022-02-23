Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare on Wednesday met MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas and asked him to speed up the work on Metro lines in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Debut Tomorrow in India, Teased on Flipkart.

In a statement, Vichare said he informed the commissioner that the work on the Metro line had come to a halt due to dispute of the two contractors who were executing the work.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: First-Time Female Voter and Presiding Officer Plant 'Mat Vriksha' Sapling at Green Booth in Lucknow.

The stoppage of work has had adverse effects, with roads in Thane city getting blocked at various routes where the work has been halted, the MP from Thane claimed.

Vichare further said that the work done on Metro routes in Thane and Mumbai was far from satisfactory.

The Sena MP urged the MMRDA to speed up the work and complete it at the earliest for the sake of citizens.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)