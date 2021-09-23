Pune, Sep 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Sharad Ranpise died at a private hospital here on Thursday, sources said.

Also Read | Twitter To Fix Disappearing Tweets Issue Soon: Report.

Ranpise (71) had suffered a heart attack a few days ago and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, a party leader said.

Also Read | Planning To Invest? Expert Amne Suedi Guides Investment In Africa.

"The demise of senior Congress leader and group leader of the Legislative Council, Sharad Ranapise, has taken a heavy toll on the Congress party, which has lost a studious personality. A heartfelt tribute to him," the Maharashtra Congress said in a tweet.

Ranpise had been a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation and a two-time MLA from Parvati constituency in the district. He was an MLC and the Congress' group leader in the state legislative council.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)