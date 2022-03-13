Pune, Mar 13 (PTI) At least seven warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal were injured on Sunday night after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Kondi village on Solapur-Pune highway in Maharashtra, police said.

The warkaris were travelling to Pandharpur in the Solapur district when the incident occurred.

"There were 20 warkaris in the tractor-trolley who were travelling to Pandharpur for 'ekadashi' tomorrow," said Tejaswi Satpute, Superintendent of Police, Solapur (rural).

The officer said that one of the tyres of a truck behind the tractor trolley burst, following which the driver lost control over the vehicle which hit the tractor-trolley.

She said seven of the 20 warkaris were injured in the incident. Three of them are currently in the ICU of a hospital.

