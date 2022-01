Amravati, Jan 16 (PTI) A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed illegally by a local MLA was removed by civic and police personnel in Amravati in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The statue was placed at Rajapeth flyover by MLA Ravi Rana on January 12 and the civic body had termed it an encroachment as proper procedure had not been followed, after which it was removed late Saturday night by civic personnel with police cover, Amravati police commissioner Arti Singh told PTI.

Rana claimed such statues are installed statewide without permission, and his supporters later burnt an effigy of Amravati Municipal Commissioner Pravin Ashtikar in protest.

Rana has been placed under house arrest under section 144 of CrPC, Singh said.

