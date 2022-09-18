Pune, Sep 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old student of a Pune-based junior college drowned in a water tank at the Sinhagad Fort near here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was picnicking at the fort with a group of students from his college located in the Moshi area.

"Some people immediately jumped into the tank but he could not be found for some time. By the time, he was fished out of the tank, he was already dead," said a police officer from Sinhagad Road police station.

