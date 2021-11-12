Yavatmal, Nov 12 (PTI) Students of Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Yavatmal continued their strike for the second consecutive on Friday, demanding a fast-track court hearing and financial assistance to the family of a final-year student who was allegedly murdered on campus. Ashok Pal (24), a resident of Thane, was found in a badly injured state near the college's hostel on Wednesday night, following which he was admitted in the accident ward of the hospital where he died. As per the complaint filed by medical superintendent Dr Surendra Bhuyar, first the college authorities thought that Pal had met with an accident, but later stab injuries were found on his chest. Two suspects were taken into custody by the police, while the incident prompted other students and resident doctors at the government hospital to go on a strike on Thursday. Former minister and Digras Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod, the Yavatmal district collector, superintendent of police and senior hospital officials held discussions with the protesting students at college campus on Friday. The agitating medical students have demanded financial assistance to the family of the deceased, fast-track court hearing of the case and finding the accused, installation of CCTV cameras in college premises and security personnel, it was stated. Speaking to reporters, Rathod said he will follow up the demands with the chief minister and medical education minister, and demanded that the students call off the strike.

Meanwhile, resident doctors and students of the government medical college and hospital in Nagpur have extended their support to the strike and will be withdrawing from all non-emergency services from 8 am on Saturday, a representative of the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) Nagpur said. COVID-19 ICU, other ICUs, COVID-19 labs, labour rooms and casualty services will be working, he said. The MARD committee has demanded that the culprit be arrested within 12 hours and a compensation of at least Rs 50 lakh be provided by the government to the family of the murdered student.

