Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted `transit anticipatory bail' to Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the `toolkit' case related to the farmers' protest in which climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested.

Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangabad bench of the high court granted Muluk ten days' pre-arrest bail to enable him to apply for protection before the appropriate court in Delhi.

Another suspect, lawyer Nikita Jacob's similar plea was heard by Justice P D Naik at the high court's principal bench in Mumbai, which said it would pass order on Wednesday.

Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the Delhi Police had alleged on Monday.

