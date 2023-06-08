Aurangabad, June 8: Four persons were detained for allegedly raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, while search was on for two accused, a police official said on Thursday. Bengaluru Shocker: Para-Medical Student Raped by Boyfriend and His Friend in Girinagar, Both Arrested.

A case of rape and other offences was registered under Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old victim, the Satara police station official said.

"Four persons have been detained. Two accused are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," Inspector Prashant Potdar said.

