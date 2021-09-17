Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) A teen girl who was allegedly abducted from Thane district in 2017 was traced recently and is now a 20-year-old married woman with a child, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Turns 71: Kangana Ranaut Pens a Special Birthday Note for India's Prime Minister With a Throwback Picture (View Post).

The girl, 16 at the time, had gone missing from Vithalwadi on June 21, 2017 and police were unable to trace her after making several attempts, an Anti Human Trafficking Cell official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s 71st Birthday: Ahmedabad Civic Body Plants 71,000 Saplings to Create ‘Narendra Modi Forest’.

"After the case was transferred to us in August this year, we got a tip off on September 15 and spotted the kidnapped person arrive at court naka here with a child in her arms. She told us she had failed Class X exams twice, so did not want to continue studies," AHTC senior inspector Ashok Kadlag said.

As her parents were pestering her to continue studying, she ran away and married a boy she knew from Chembur when she turned 18, Kadlag said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)