Aurangabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Ten areas in four districts in Maharashtra's Marathwada region has received rainfall in excess of 65 millimetres, an official said on Monday.

He said Gangamasla circle, located in Majalgaon in Beed district, led with 79.75 millimetres of rainfall on Sunday, followed by 70.75 mm in Pirbawda in Aurangabad.

In Jalna district, Rajur got 65.75 mm, Kedarkheda 66 mm, Jafrabad 65.25 mm, Kumbharzari 65.75 mm, Tembhurni 66 mm and Ramnagar 65.25 mm. he added.

"In Beed, apart from Gangamasla, 66.50 mm rainfall was recorded in Nandurghat (66.50 mm). Keshegaon circle of Osmanabad received 66.25 mm of rainfall on Sunday," the official said.

