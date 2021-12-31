Pune, Dec 31 (PTI) Two more people were arrested by Pune police in connection with alleged malpractices in the 2020 Teachers' Eligibility Test, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends New Year Greetings to People.

One of those held is Sunil Gholap, the driver of Maharashtra State Council of Examinattions Commissioner Tukaram Supe, who has already been arrested in the case and from whom cash and gold worth Rs 4 crore has been seized, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 8,067 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Rises to 454.

The other person arrested in the last 24 hours was an agent identified as Manoj Dongre, he said.

Several people have been arrested so far for allegedly tampering with the results of TET in exchange for money.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)