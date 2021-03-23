Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) With the addition of 2,173 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,90,616 while ten persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 6,392, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the district is now left with 16,550 active cases.

The mortality rate in Thane district now stands at 2.20 per cent, the official said.

A total of 2,67,674 patients have recovered from COVID-19 disease so far in the district with the recovery rate of 92.11 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 47,666 while the death toll is 1,209, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)