Thane, Jul 14: With the addition of 336 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,38,471, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

With ten more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll in the Thane district rose to 10,864. The mortality rate is 2.01 per cent now, he added. India Reports 38,792 New COVID-19 Cases, 624 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The details of the recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by district administration.

The COVID-19 case count went up to 1,18,455 in neighboring Palghar district and the death toll is 2,640, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)