India reports 38,792 new COVID-19 cases, 41,000 recoveries, and 624 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,09,46,074
Total recoveries: 3,01,04,720
Active cases: 4,29,946
Death toll: 4,11,408
Total vaccinated: 38,76,97,935 (37,14,441 in last 24 hrs)
India reports 38,792 new #COVID19 cases, 41,000 recoveries, and 624 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 3,09,46,074
Total recoveries: 3,01,04,720
Active cases: 4,29,946
Death toll: 4,11,408
Total vaccinated: 38,76,97,935 (37,14,441 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/wroOjdz1hc
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)