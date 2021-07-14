India reports 38,792 new COVID-19 cases, 41,000 recoveries, and 624 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,09,46,074

Total recoveries: 3,01,04,720

Active cases: 4,29,946

Death toll: 4,11,408

Total vaccinated: 38,76,97,935 (37,14,441 in last 24 hrs)

