Thane, May 17 (PTI) With the addition of1,314 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has crossed the five lakh-mark, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday and the infection count has now reached 5,00,825, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 49 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,476, he said.

Currently, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.69 per cent, the official said.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,03,359, while the death toll has reached 1,878, another official said.

