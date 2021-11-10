Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) Thane has added 115 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,67,002, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which took the death toll in the district to 11,547, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,250, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

