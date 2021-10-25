Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) Thane has reported 169 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,64,663, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the life of one more person, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,478, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,809, while the death toll stands at 3,282, another official said.

