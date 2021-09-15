Thane, Sep 15 (PTI) Thane has logged 197 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,55,090, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on September 15, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | JEE Main Result 2021 for Session 4 Announced, Candidates Can Check Their Scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Check Result Online.

The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,354, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,173, while the death toll has reached 3,273, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)