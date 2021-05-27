Thane, May 27 (PTI) Thane has reported 900 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,12,567, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 46 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 9,009, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate here stood at 1.76 per cent.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,08,123, while the death toll has reached 2,010, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)