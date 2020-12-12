Thane, Dec 12 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly looting a petrol pump and decamping with Rs 32,000 cash in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around midnight on Thursday when a patrolling team of Chitalsar police chased the accused who were on the run after allegedly looting a petrol pump near Tatwagyan Vidyapeeth, assistant police inspector Sashikant Rokade of Chitalsar police station said.

The trio was apprehended and stolen cash to the tune of Rs 32,000 was recovered, the official said.

An offence under section 392 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the IPC have been registered against the accused Prakash Angari (20), Sunil Patidhar (25) and Mohan Dedor (30), he said.

According to the police, the robbery was well- planned, while one of the accused distracted a staffer, another snatched the cash from the cashier and the third one, who was waiting outside, fled with the money.

