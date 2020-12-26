Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) Three persons were killed after the tractor in which they were travelling overturned near Bhiwapur town in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, they said.

"The tractor was carrying some labourers who were supposed to load logs of wood into the vehicle. They had boarded the tractor from Seloti village in Bhiwapur taluka," a police official said.

"However, after some time the driver lost control over the speeding tractor, due to which it overturned. Two labourers and the driver suffered grievous injuries in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead," he said.

A case was registered in this connection, police said.

