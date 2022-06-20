Palghar, Jun 20 (PTI) A two-year-old boy was killed after lightning struck him during heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Kidnapping and Murder Accused Score Over 70% in State Board Exams.

The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing with his sister in front of their house in Manor area, district disaster control room chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i Likely To Debut on June 22, 2022: Report.

Lightning struck the area amid heavy thundershowers. The boy collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Local police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)