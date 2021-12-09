Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 52.66 lakh to the family of a Navi Mumbai-based man who died in a road accident in 2017.

MACT member R N Rokade passed the order on November 24 and a copy of it was made available on Thursday.

He ordered the two opponents - the offending trailer truck's owner and the insurer - to jointly and severally make the payment to the claimants - including the man's widow, three children, and aged parents, along with an interest of eight per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim.

The counsel for the claimants told the tribunal that on January 25, 2017, the 40-year-old man was proceeding on his motorcycle towards Satara in Maharashtra when the trailer truck hit his vehicle from behind on the old Mumbai-Pune highway near Lonavla hill town.

The man received severe injuries and died while being treated at a hospital in Khandala. An offence was subsequently registered against the trailer's driver at local police station.

The tribunal was informed that the deceased worked as a clerk in a finance institute and also doubled up as an estate agent, earning Rs 4,12,918 per annum. His family was financially dependent on him, it was stated.

The trailer owner did not appear before the tribunal, hence it decided the matter ex-parte against him, while the insurance company contested the claim on various grounds.

After hearing the two sides, the MACT ordered the offending vehicle's owner and its insurer to pay the compensation to the claimants.

