Nashik, Nov 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Shilapur on Nashik-Aurangabad highway on Monday, police said.

The couple was on its way to Niphad from Nashik when a truck coming from the wrong side hit their two-wheeler in front of a petrol pump at Shilapur, an official said.

They were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, he added.

