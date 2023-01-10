Alibag, Jan 10 (PTI) Two 15-year-old boys drowned while swimming in the sea during a school picnic at a beach in Maharashtra Raigad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at Kashid beach in Murud taluka, where a group of 70 students and five teachers from a school in Aurangabad had arrived for a picnic, an official said.

Some boys ventured into the sea for a swim and started drowning. Three boys were rescued by locals, while two others could not be saved, he said.

The bodies of Pranav Kadam and Rohan Badwal were fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the three other boys are undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Alibag.

