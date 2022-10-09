Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Two boys drowned in a water-filled quarry in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at a quarry in Bopar village in the afternoon, when the boys were riding a bicycle and lost their balance and fell in the water, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Initially, other children who were around tried to save the duo, but they soon raised an alarm and the firemen reached the spot, he said.

The bodies of Ayush Mohan Gupta (14) and Ankush Milind Kedare (13), both residents of Ahire village, were fished out and sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

