Chandrapur, Oct 29 (PTI) Forest officials rescued two tiger cubs who got separated from their mother in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Thursday.

A forest guard patrolling at Khasangi forest range spotted three cubs roaming without their mother in compartment no. 53 on Wednesday, deputy director of TATR's buffer zone Guru Prasad said.

Also Read | 'Green Delhi' Mobile App Launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal to Enable People to Report Pollution Sources, Anti-Pollution Norms Violations.

On observation, it was found that the cubs were weak and one of them died while undergoing treatment at Transit Treatment Centre in Chandrapur, the official said

The other two cubs were also shifted to the treatment centre on Thursday, he said, adding that a team including the special tiger protection force of the reserve are now trying to trace the tigress.

Also Read | Pakistan Provides Shelter to UN Proscribed Terrorists, Says MEA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)