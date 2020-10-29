New Delhi, October 29: Indian on Thursday lashed out at Pakistan for providing safe haven to terrorists. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that Pakistan is providing shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists. Srivastava added that Pakistan should not even attempt to play the victim card as the whole world knows the truth about it.

The MEA spokesperson said, "The whole world knows the truth about Pakistan and its role in supporting terrorism. No amount of denial can hide this truth. The country which provides shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists should not even attempt to play victim," Answering the question on Pakistan's reaction on changing land laws in Jammu & Kashmir, Srivastava stated, "No country has locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India." Pakistan PM Imran Khan Calls Osama bin Laden ‘Shaheed’, Says Islamabad Faced Embarrassment by Taking Part in America’s War on Terror.

Tweet by ANI:

The whole world knows the truth about Pakistan and its role in supporting terrorism. No amount of denial can hide this truth. The country which provides shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists should not even attempt to play victim: MEA pic.twitter.com/xoOTEd182L — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

The MEA's statement came hours after Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry termed Pulwama attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in February 2019 as "achievement" under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership. Our success in Pulwama, is an achievement of the people under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry was replying to Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N). Notably, Sadiq had claimed that Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's "legs were shaking" during a meeting in February last year when that country's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told parliamentary leaders that they had to return Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman otherwise, India would attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).