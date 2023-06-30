Thane, Jun 30 (PTI) The protection wall of a shed used by Thane Municipal Corporation conservancy workers collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The wall collapse took place at 3:20pm on MG Road in Naupada, he said.

"Firemen and personnel from the regional disaster management cell cleared the debris. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure and civic engineers will take a call on whether to pull down the remaining portion of the wall," he said.

The official pointed out that Thane city received 71.86 millimetres of rain between 9:30am and 8:30pm on Friday.

The city has received 645.84 mm of rain so far this year, up from 323 mm for the corresponding period last year.

