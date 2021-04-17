Nagpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said a firm in Wardha had received a licence to manufacture Remdesivir and this move would provide as much as 30,000 vials of the drug per day to Vidarbha and other districts in Maharashtra soon.

Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, there is a reported shortage of Remdesivir injections, considered a key medicine in the treatment of the infection.

Gadkari and Nagpur mayor Dayashankar Tiwari were addressing reporters here.

The Union minister asked people in Nagpur to help with donations for ventilators and other medical equipment, and appealed to medical students, paramedics and retired health workers to come forward and render service so that the severity of the outbreak can be minimized.

