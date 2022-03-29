Nagpur, Mar 29 (PTI) The Dhoptala open cast mine of Western Coalfields Limited was e-inaugurated by Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi along with Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

The mine is situated in Ballarpur area of Chandrapur district.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Talks With Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, Condoles Loss of Lives in Terror Attack.

On the occasion, WCL CMD Manoj Kumar said the newly commissioned mine will given employment to 795 people who had to forego their land for the project.

The capacity of the mine is 2.5million tonnes per annum and a sum of Rs 720 crore has been invested in the project, he informed.

The ministers also laid the foundation stone for the first mile connectivity project at Mungoli mine in WCL's Wani Area.

As part of the FMC project, a rail siding will be connected to the plant, which will reduce the road transport route of coal by around 12 kilometres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)