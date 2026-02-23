Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): Gujarat's rising judoka, Rohit Majgul (66kg) has secured qualification for both the Commonwealth Games 2026 and the Asian Games 2026 after a stellar performance at the Judo selection Trials in New Delhi.

In the best-of-three final at the national judo trials in New Delhi on Sunday, Majgul faced Haryana's Garvit in a tense showdown. The decisive bout went into golden score, where Majgul executed a brilliant O-goshi to score a wazari and clinch victory, according to a release.

He hails from a small tribal village, Talala, in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.

Majgul's dominance is no flash in the pan as he has also remained undefeated in the last two Senior Nationals, further proving his consistency and technical mastery.

Under the guidance of dedicated coaches and support staff of Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), Rohit's composure, finesse, and competitive spirit have shone through, reflecting both his individual excellence and the strength of the foundation's training systems, the release said.

23rd CWG is scheduled to take place in July 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, while the Asian Games 2026 is scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19th onwards.

Guided by VBF's dedicated coaching staff, Majgul's success highlights the strength of the foundation's training ecosystem. His achievement adds to Gujarat's growing presence in Indian judo and marks a proud moment for the state's sporting community.

Post his victory, VBF Judoka Rohit Majgul said, "Qualifying for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games is a dream come true for me. Every bout at the trials tested my limits, but I trusted my training and my coaches. This victory is not just mine--it's a reflection of the hard work and support of the Vijayi Bharat Foundation." (ANI)

