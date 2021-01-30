Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) A woman who left her husband and three children and walked out of their Thane home last year has been held for allegedly kidnapping her 9-year-old daughter, Crime Branch officials said on Saturday.

After a complaint was received on January 27 from a Kalwa resident that his daughter was missing, police teams began a hunt, said Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Nitin Thackeray.

"Our probe, which included checking CCTV footage of the area where the girl was last seen, led us to the complainant's wife. She had left home on June 25 last year and was living with another man in Sewri. She abducted the girl and took her to Darukhana area in Mumbai. We have managed to rescue the child," he said.

