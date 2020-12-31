Palghar, Dec 31 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly drowning her infant daughter in a water tank at her home in Panju Island of Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The police arrested Nirmala Maiter for allegedly drowning one of her twin daughters on Wednesday and charged her under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the station house officer of Vasai police station said.

The accused had delivered twin girls one and a half months ago, and was being criticised by her in-laws for not giving birth to a boy, the official said.

Angered by this, the accused drowned one of her daughters in the water tank in the house, he said.

On realising that one of the babies had gone missing, the family informed the police and the infant was found inside the water tank, the official said.

Following a probe, the accused was arrested within hours of the crime, he added.

