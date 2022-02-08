Jalna, Feb 8 (PTI) The kidnapping of a newborn from a government hospital in Jalna in Maharashtra was solved a day later with the arrest of a woman on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh: Seven Soldiers Trapped Due to Avalanche in West Kameng District Found Dead, Says Indian Army.

A male child was born to Ruskana Shaikh on Sunday night in the Government Women Hospital and he was kidnapped some hours later by a woman who had befriended the mother in the ward, Kadim Jalna police official Mahesh Tak said.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's ED Custody Extended Till February 11.

"We checked the CCTV footage of the hospital and found a woman who had hidden her face with a scarf had taken away the infant," he said.

Local Crime Branch Inspector Subhash Bhujang said the woman then boarded a train to Parbhani.

"We managed to zero in on the autorickshaw she hailed outside Parbhani station. The driver told us he had left her at Parbhani government hospital. The hospital staff informed she had come there to get the child's name registered as having being born there," Bhujang said.

The police managed to trace her address in Selu, after which she was arrested and the infant rescued, he added.

The accused has told police she was childless for long and a recent miscarriage spurred her into a kidnapping a male infant, the LCB official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)