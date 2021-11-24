Chandrapur, Nov 24 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a tiger in Pombhurna forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a forest official said.

Also Read | NDPS Act Likely To Be Amended; Central Government To List Bill to Decriminalise Addiction To Drugs: Report.

The incident took place in Kasargatta village in Pombhurna forest range of Central Chanda Division in the afternoon, said N R Praveen, chief conservator of forest Chandrapur Circle.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Fully Vaccinated to Get 10% Discount on Liquor in Mandsaur.

Babybai Hanuman Dhodre, a resident of Kasargatta village, had gone to a field to harvest cotton, when the big cat attacked her, he said.

The victim's body was recovered around 4 pm, the official said.

People living in the village have been alerted and the area was being patrolled by local staff of the forest department, he said, adding that cameras will be placed to track down the tiger.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)