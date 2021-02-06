Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A man from Yavatmal wanted for four murders, including one committed while out on bail, was nabbed by Thane Crime Branch after being on the run for over two years, an official said on Saturday.

After getting a tip-off that Virendra Ashok Kolhe (31), resident of Patipura in Yavatmal, was hiding in Kalyan, a police team arrested him, said Crime Branch Bhiwandi unit senior inspector Ashok Honmane.

"He is accused of three murders that took place in 2014, 2015 and 2018 in Yavatmal. He was out on bail in 2018 and committed a fourth murder. He was working in a garage in Kalyan all this while," he added.

