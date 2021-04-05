Palghar, Apr 5 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have registered cases for the violation of COVID-19 norms including inviting more than 50 guests for marriages and not wearing masks under limits of various police stations, an official said on Monday.

Action has been taken against four hotels and 11 shops in the last two days for keeping the establishments open beyond the stipulated timings, a release said.

A fine of Rs 58,400 was collected from 218 persons for not wearing masks, it said.

