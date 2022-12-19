One dead, 10 injured in collision between a Bus and a Container in Raigad, Mumbai (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai, December 19: One person was killed and 10 people sustained injuries in a collision between a private bus and a container vehicle in Mumbai's Raigad, police said. According to Police the mishap took place in Raigad area, adjacent to Mumbai, under the limits of the Khopoli Police Station. Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding SUV Rams Into Moving Trailer Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Five Killed.

The bus was returning from a wedding ceremony and was carrying 35 passengers, Raigad Police said. "The container hit a private Volvo bus returning from a wedding ceremony in Sindhudurg. The bus driver died in the collision. There were 35 passengers in the bus, out of which 10 people were injured," a police official said. Pune Road Accident: Man Killed As Truck Hits Motorbike on Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

Police said the injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital.

More details awaited.

