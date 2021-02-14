Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) Thane has added 279 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,57,391,an official said on Sunday.

Two more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported on Saturday, taking the toll in the district to 6,200, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.41 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,47,913patients have recuperated from the infection, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.32 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,278 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,491,while the death toll stands at 1,200, an official from the district administration said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)