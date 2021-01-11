Nagpur, Jan 11 (PTI) Three persons have been killed in two road accidents in different areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said.

On Sunday, two men, aged 30 and 35, were going on a motorcycle when their speeding vehicle rammed into a jeep on Amravati road in Ambazari area here, a police official said.

Both received grievous injuries and they were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

In another accident, a speeding truck crushed to death a 72-year-old scooter-borne man at Chikhli Chowk in Kalamna area on Sunday, another official said.

Cases have been registered in both the incidents under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

