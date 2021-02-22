Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) With the addition of 547 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,60,725,an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the life of three more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,238, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.40 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,50,200patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.96 per cent, he said.

There are 4,287 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, he added.

