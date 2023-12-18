Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): In a tragic incident, eight people died in a road accident when a pickup van collided with an auto-rickshaw on Kalyan Nashik highway in Pune district on Sunday night.

A senior official from Pune Rural Police said, "8 people died in a road accident on Kalyan Nashik highway near Otur village in Junnar Taluka of Pune district. The incident occurred last night after a collision took place between a pickup van and a passenger auto rickshaw on the highway."

The official further said that three passengers who were travelling in the autorickshaw died while five in the pick-up van also died on the spot.

The police are conducting a probe. (ANI)

