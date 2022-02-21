Aaditya Thackeray in the newly launched Armour Dive Boat in Tarkarli. (ANI/photo)

Tarkarli (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched the new Armour dive boat at Tarkarli MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), Sindhurdurg, making it state's first scuba dive boat.

Aditya Thackeray during the launch said, "I was truly amazed to see how the Scuba Diving Center in Tarkarli, Sindhudurg, is geared to provide an adrenaline rush for the tourists and job opportunities for the locals."

He also took out the newly launched Armour Dive Boat for a short spin.

Tarkarli MTDC is situated at a distance of about 550 km from the state capital Maharashtra.(ANI)

